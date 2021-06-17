CBSE’s assessment scheme for Class 12 evokes mixed reactions

Some say it was not an accurate evaluation process, while others welcome it, saying it finally had brought an end to the uncertainty surrounding the issue.

There were mixed reactions to the CBSE’s assessment scheme for the Class 12 exams. Some said it was not an accurate evaluation process, while others welcomed it, as they said it finally had brought an end to the uncertainty surrounding the issue.

Devansh Saraf, who was to take his exam, said he felt that any assessment done would not be accurate to what a student could have been able to achieve in an offline examination conducted under normal circumstances. He, however, felt that the criteria laid out by the CBSE was as fair as it could get. “Online examinations conducted in the past year are not a true representation of a student’s capability and potential but considering Class 10 and 11 marks do even out things and help provide a result that a student could have achieved in an offline examination,” he observed.

Some students felt that the education system was such that it put so much emphasis on Board exam results that taking into account marks from previous results and assessments was not quite fair. They said there was scope for bias as grading was not being done by external examiners.

‘Scope for bias’

“Although Class 10 and 12 exams are standardised, there is a lot of scope for internal bias while considering Class 11 marks. Some children might have inflated scores due to different checking policies while some children might have the exact opposite. This is an extremely dangerous area and since consideration is being given to Class 11 marks, I don’t think it’s fair to consider them till some standardising policy is devised for the same,” said Auorra Uban, whose exams got cancelled.

The education system in the country was such that when most children entered high school, their primary focus was the entrance exams of colleges. “Children, starting from ninth grade, are put into coaching centres in hopes of becoming future IITians, doctors etc and are told that only Class 12 boards and clearing the JEE and NEET matter, so most students never actually bother studying up till the final external board examination,” Ms. Uban said.

Principals of schools welcomed the assessment scheme. Jyoti Arora, principal of the Mount Abu School, said the CBSE’s submission of the criteria was a result of extensive discussions and consultations. “The CBSE consulted Sahodayas across the country regarding the same and the decision reflects that. Again, unusual decisions for unusual times. Considering all three classes is a balanced approached,” she noted.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said the announcement had come as a much-needed relief to students. “I have spoken to some of my students as well. They were quite anxious but now it is a little better. Some might also take the exam if required. Parents are also happy that their children do not need to give the exams. At least, the level of anxiety has now reduced with this announcement.”

Ms. Joshi added, “Usually students perform well in the Class X boards so now the results combined with the other classes, will get balanced out. So it is a win-win situation and students are upbeat about it. The decision to consider the final term results of Class XI has also come as a breather as a particular component or segment will be taken into account. What is the moderation that will be allowed, also has to be seen.”

DU’s stand

Delhi University (DU) officials said they would take a call on the admission procedure at a later stage.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of DU admissions, said, “We have to wait for sometime to understand the repercussions of the decision. It will be wise to wait for one or two weeks. We have time till July 31 anyway. Everything depends on the availability of results as other state boards also need to take a call. We will have a better understanding only after that.”

The registration for undergraduate admissions in DU is likely to begin from July 15, according to the officials.