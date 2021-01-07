JEE-Advanced on July 3; 75% score norm relaxed

Same relaxation was offered in 2020 also due to pandemic

JEE-Advanced 2021, the entrance test for the elite Indian Institutes of Technology, will be held on July 3, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the examination this year.

The IITs will relax their eligibility criteria again this year, said Mr. Nishank. Earlier, students had to score a minimum of 75% in their Class 12 board examinations or rank in the top 20 percentile of the qualifying examination in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced. However, a simple pass in Class 12 will be sufficient this year. The same relaxation was offered in 2020 also due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE-Main is the qualifying examination for JEE-Advanced.

A larger number of candidates than usual are likely to be attempting JEE-Advanced this year. In view of the pandemic, the IIT Joint Admission Board had decided that all students who successfully registered for JEE Advanced in 2020, but did not write the examination, will be allowed to attempt the examination in 2021, without having to first write JEE Main 2021. That is, their qualifying JEE Main scores for 2020 will be considered valid for one more year.

This was a one-time measure, in view of students unable to write JEE Advanced in 2020 because they had COVID, lived in a containment zone, were unable to travel to an examination centre, or for any other reason.

Candidates getting this second chance to write JEE-Advanced will be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number who will qualify from JEE-Main 2021 in order not to disadvantage this year’s candidates.