‘Ghost’ teachers settled abroad, but still on Gujarat payroll

More than 50 teachers in Gujarat’s government schools who have migrated out of the country still continue to draw salaries from the government; not only are they not teaching children, they are not even present in their schools, or in the country.

They are only the tip of a very large iceberg. The State government recently suspended nearly 1,350 teachers who have not attended school or done any teaching work for more than nine months. The State education minister said that “stern action” will be taken against such teachers, who will be dismissed from their jobs.

Absent for eight years

The government action was prompted by local media highlighting the case of Bhavna Patel, a teacher in Banaskantha district has been absent from duty for eight years and has, in fact, settled in the United States, but still continued to draw her salary from the government.

Officials said she has not received salary continuously as reported by the local media. The State Education department, however, is yet to provide details about how could she could have remained absent from duty for so many years without being detected by the system. Her salary was reportedly stopped only from January this year.

Another case in Banaskantha is that of Darshan Patel, who has settled in Canada but continues to remain on the payroll in his native State as a teacher in a village in Vav taluka of the district.

State of education

Subsequently, more such cases have came to light in Mehsana, Kheda, Kutch, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and several other districts, raising questions about the functioning of the State-run education system.

The Education department has now directed all district primary education and administrative officers to terminate the services of such teachers before the end of this month.

The department has requested detailed information from district primary officers (DPOs) regarding teachers who have been absent for more than three months, including their name, school, reason for absence, leave approval status, and salary disbursement.

Missing in action

In Kutch alone, more than a dozen teachers who were absent for a year or more will have to be dismissed from service. “There are 17 teachers who were missing for more than a year and they are in the process of being terminated. Out of 17 missing or ghost teachers, 12 are women and five men and three out of 17 have reportedly settled abroad,” a government official said.

According to officials, missing or ghost teachers have cited various reasons, including “social service”, “health issues”, or other “personal reasons” for their protracted absence from duty. In the case of female teachers, many have responded to the State’s show cause notice by citing marriage-induced shifts of location as the reason behind their absences.

The problem is not limited to interior and far flung districts like Kutch or Banaskantha. In the State capital of Gandhinagar and the surrounding district, 15 teachers are missing or have been absent for a long time; a dozen of them have reportedly migrated out of the country.

Chronic problem

“We are serious about it and will take all necessary action against such teachers,” Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor had said in response to the local media reports about the large number of absentee teachers in State-run schools. “We are strict [about] weeding out missing teachers and enforcing accountability and will not tolerate such negligence,” the Minister had added.

However, this is not a new problem In Gujarat, where such ghost teachers have been a common concern for years. In a previous instance, the State government had fired more than 100 teachers who had failed to report for duty for more than a year without informing the authorities.

Between 2015 and 2022, nearly a thousand teachers in primary or secondary schools were missing without informing the authorities and almost 150 teachers had shifted out of the country. The State government had terminated the services of around 180 such teachers in 2022.

Centralised tracking

After complaints about teachers skipping their classes or not turning up at school at all, the State government had set up a centralised command and control centre called Vidya Samiksha Kendra, to track the attendance of more than five million students enrolled in over 30,000 government-run and grant-in-aid schools, in which there are almost 2.5 lakh teachers whose attendance is tracked through GPS-enabled devices.

After the media reports about missing teachers in Banaskantha and elsewhere, the State government claimed in a press statement that the absence of such teachers had been caught through its state-of-the-art command and control centre.