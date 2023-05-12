HamberMenu
Delhi Public School receives bomb threat via email the second time in a month

On May 11, Delhi Public School received the second bomb threat in the span of a month, though it turned out to be a hoax and nothing suspicious was found on the campus.

May 12, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi, May 12

CUE API

The Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received an email about a bomb being planted on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Friday.

This is the second time within a month that the school has received a bomb threat via email.

On Thursday, the police received information regarding the email sent to the school in which the sender said, “I am going to blast the school at 11 am on May 12”, according to a senior police officer.

Personnel from the police, bomb disposal squad, and cybersecurity team reached the school and checked the computer system/mail. The email was received at 6.17 pm on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Technical investigations revealed that the email address from which the mail was sent belonged to a student, who denied involvement, he said.

Two teams of the bomb disposal squad, along with sniffer dogs and local staff members, searched the premises, but nothing suspicious was found. Further technical investigation/inquiry is in progress, the police added.

