CICSE class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 papers from April 8

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct its Class 12 exams from April 8 to June 16 and Class 10 board exams from May 5 to June 7. The board examination results will be declared by July.

In 2020, the CISCE’s board examinations were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with all schools shutting their doors from mid-March. Students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment for the papers they had missed.

Although students have been out of the classroom for much of this academic year, most Class X and XII students have returned for physical classes over the last two months as the number of COVID-19 cases dropped.

The CISCE has issued a series of guidelines to ensure that the Board examinations are conducted safely, with minimal risk of spreading the virus. Students are required to wear face masks, carry hand sanitiser, and maintain six feet distance between each other. Schools have been directed to ensure there is no overcrowding on their campuses at any point during the examination.