CISCE board to announce class 10, 12 results on July 10

A file photo of students writing ICSE Class 10 examination in Mangaluru.

New Delhi

10 July 2020 11:51 IST

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce class 10 and 12 board results on Friday, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

“The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, July 10 at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility,” Mr. Arathoon said on Thursday.

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Advertising

Advertising

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam. For class 10 which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account.

The exams, which were earlier postponed due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 14.

The board had later announced that class 10 and 12 students can choose not to appear for the pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment. However, the exams were cancelled last week in view of the spike in the cases.

The assessment scheme announced by ICSE is different than that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) where marks will be given on the basis of average of the score in three subjects. The internal assessment will only be accounted in the case of students who have appeared for only one exam conducted by the board or not appeared at all.

While CBSE will give students of class 12 an option to improve their scores later through pen and paper examination when the situation is conducive, ICSE will not give such option to its students.

However, CISCE students will be able to apply for rechecking up to July 16.