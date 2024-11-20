ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15; board announces datesheet

Updated - November 20, 2024 11:02 pm IST - New Delhi

In a late night notification, CBSE announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 and class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025

PTI

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

The board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

In a late night notification, the board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 while class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025.

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

"Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date," CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

