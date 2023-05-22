ADVERTISEMENT

A primer on green action for students

May 22, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST

A sustainability accelerator programme in climate change by One Million for One Billion, in association with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, aims to mobilise youth for climate change action

It was the sight of an overflowing garbage bin near his grandmother’s house at Kilpauk in Chennai that got Samanyu V thinking. He designed a prototype of a dustbin that would send out an alarm when it is full. Whether Samanyu’s idea makes it to the final list of an accelerator programme or not, this Class X student of Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyasharam says he has become more conscious about how his surroundings are kept.

That is also the objective of the partnership between 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited’s that was forged to launch “Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator Programme in Climate Change”. The pan-India exercise is aimed at creating awareness and encouraging young minds in the fight against climate change with ideas inspired by them.

The pilot programme started early this year witnessed participation from over 545 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, which was scaled up to reach out to more institutions.

The plan is to mobilise one million youngsters by 2030 to be valuable contributors to climate change action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a run-up to this programme, five students are nominated from every school and taken through a series of online sessions to develop critical thinking about climate change.

“We discuss different aspects of sustainability like United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and how one can come up with solutions to problems around them, all this are done virtually, in a fun and engaging way,” says Saffin Mathew, programme director, 1M1B. Industry leaders in the space also interact with the participants. One day is set aside for a challenge where a problem faced by a company is given and participants have to come up with a solution.

The shortlisted top-10 are selected for an in-person internship with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

“The idea is to build a sustainability mindset among youngsters and get them ready for green jobs or green skills with a corporate exposure,” says Mathew.

The second cohort will be starting soon and the circular for the same would be sent by CBSE to schools affiliated to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US