HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A primer on green action for students

A sustainability accelerator programme in climate change by One Million for One Billion, in association with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, aims to mobilise youth for climate change action

May 22, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST

It was the sight of an overflowing garbage bin near his grandmother’s house at Kilpauk in Chennai that got Samanyu V thinking. He designed a prototype of a dustbin that would send out an alarm when it is full. Whether Samanyu’s idea makes it to the final list of an accelerator programme or not, this Class X student of Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyasharam says he has become more conscious about how his surroundings are kept.

That is also the objective of the partnership between 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited’s that was forged to launch “Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator Programme in Climate Change”. The pan-India exercise is aimed at creating awareness and encouraging young minds in the fight against climate change with ideas inspired by them.

The pilot programme started early this year witnessed participation from over 545 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, which was scaled up to reach out to more institutions.

The plan is to mobilise one million youngsters by 2030 to be valuable contributors to climate change action.

As a run-up to this programme, five students are nominated from every school and taken through a series of online sessions to develop critical thinking about climate change.

“We discuss different aspects of sustainability like United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and how one can come up with solutions to problems around them, all this are done virtually, in a fun and engaging way,” says Saffin Mathew, programme director, 1M1B. Industry leaders in the space also interact with the participants. One day is set aside for a challenge where a problem faced by a company is given and participants have to come up with a solution.

The shortlisted top-10 are selected for an in-person internship with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

“The idea is to build a sustainability mindset among youngsters and get them ready for green jobs or green skills with a corporate exposure,” says Mathew.

The second cohort will be starting soon and the circular for the same would be sent by CBSE to schools affiliated to it.

Related Topics

school / universities and colleges / climate change

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.