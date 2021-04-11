Scholarships

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship
HDFC Bank supports meritorious and needy students from underprivileged sections.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Applicants must be in school (between classes VI and XII), or doing a diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) course.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000
Application: Online
Deadline: July 31
IIFL Scholarship
IIFL Foundation, a CSR arm of IIFL Group, aims to help meritorious girl students from financially weaker sections of the society.
Eligibility: Open to girls in school (classes IX upwards) and college (graduation) with more than 50% marks in their previous exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹3 lakh from all sources. Candidates who are currently Samasta Microfinance customers or prospects only are eligible.
Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹5,000
Application: Online
Deadline: April 15
IIT-Gandhinagar (IMS) Assistantship/Associateship
IIT-Gandhinagar invites applications for the Assisantship/Associateship.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science, Information Technology, or any other relevant/related branch of engineering (regular) or B.CA/B.Com + MBA (Human Resource) with a minimum of 60% marks with a minimum of three years of experience in project management in planning and development/ finance/administration at the managerial/officer level.
Prizes and rewards: Between ₹35,000 and 55,000 per month
Application: Online
Deadline: April 20
Courtesy: buddy4study.com