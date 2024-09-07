ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: September 7, 2024

Published - September 07, 2024 09:30 am IST

Information on financial aid for students

NSP Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students

ADVERTISEMENT

An initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from the SC category who have passed the Class 12 exam with at least 60% marks and are admitted to a UG or PG programmes. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: ₹86,000 in the first year year and ₹41,000 for every subsequent year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/SJEE2

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and implemented by the AICTE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals from a specially-abled category, with a benchmark disability of not less than 40% who are in the first or second year (through lateral entry) of a degree/diploma programme in an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASDA1

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

An initiative implemented by the AICTE.

Eligibility: Open to female Indian nationals in the first year of a diploma or degree programme at an AICTE-approved institution or second year of a diploma or degree programme through lateral entry at an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASSG1  

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US