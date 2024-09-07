GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: September 7, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - September 07, 2024 09:30 am IST

NSP Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students

An initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from the SC category who have passed the Class 12 exam with at least 60% marks and are admitted to a UG or PG programmes. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹86,000 in the first year year and ₹41,000 for every subsequent year.

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/SJEE2

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and implemented by the AICTE.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals from a specially-abled category, with a benchmark disability of not less than 40% who are in the first or second year (through lateral entry) of a degree/diploma programme in an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASDA1

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

An initiative implemented by the AICTE.

Eligibility: Open to female Indian nationals in the first year of a diploma or degree programme at an AICTE-approved institution or second year of a diploma or degree programme through lateral entry at an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASSG1  

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Published - September 07, 2024 09:30 am IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / careers / students / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.