Scholarships: September 7, 2024

NSP Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students
An initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from the SC category who have passed the Class 12 exam with at least 60% marks and are admitted to a UG or PG programmes. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹86,000 in the first year year and ₹41,000 for every subsequent year.
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme
An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and implemented by the AICTE.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals from a specially-abled category, with a benchmark disability of not less than 40% who are in the first or second year (through lateral entry) of a degree/diploma programme in an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls
An initiative implemented by the AICTE.
Eligibility: Open to female Indian nationals in the first year of a diploma or degree programme at an AICTE-approved institution or second year of a diploma or degree programme through lateral entry at an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
Published - September 07, 2024 09:30 am IST