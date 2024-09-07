Scholarships: September 7, 2024

NSP Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students

An initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from the SC category who have passed the Class 12 exam with at least 60% marks and are admitted to a UG or PG programmes. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹86,000 in the first year year and ₹41,000 for every subsequent year.

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/SJEE2

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and implemented by the AICTE.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals from a specially-abled category, with a benchmark disability of not less than 40% who are in the first or second year (through lateral entry) of a degree/diploma programme in an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASDA1

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

An initiative implemented by the AICTE.

Eligibility: Open to female Indian nationals in the first year of a diploma or degree programme at an AICTE-approved institution or second year of a diploma or degree programme through lateral entry at an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASSG1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com