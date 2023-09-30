ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Anjum Chopra Sports Scholarship

Ten scholarships offered annually by PUSH Sports.

Eligibility: Open to Indian women cricketers between 14 and 25 years who play for state teams.

Rewards: ₹1 lakh per annum and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/ACSO8 

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships

Aims to support meritorious students to continue their studies, become successful professionals.

Eligibility: Students who are resident Indian citizens enrolled in the first year of a full-time UG degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute and have passed Class 12 with minimum 60% marks. Annual family income should be up to ₹ 1,500,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than ₹250,000). Aptitude test is mandatory.

Rewards: Up to ₹2 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

www.b4s.in/edge/RFS8

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Programme

Aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students from underserved groups.

Eligibility: Girls and transgender students pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related fields who have got minimum 60% marks in their previous semester exams. Female sportspersons between 13 and 25 years who have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last 2-3 years. For students, annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹400,000 and, for sportspersons, ₹500,000.

Rewards: ₹50,000 for STEM students and ₹125,000 for sportspersons

Application: Online

Deadline: Octber 31

www.b4s.in/edge/DXCS2 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

