Scholarships: September 30, 2023

Anjum Chopra Sports Scholarship
Ten scholarships offered annually by PUSH Sports.
Eligibility: Open to Indian women cricketers between 14 and 25 years who play for state teams.
Rewards: ₹1 lakh per annum and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: Round the year
Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships
Aims to support meritorious students to continue their studies, become successful professionals.
Eligibility: Students who are resident Indian citizens enrolled in the first year of a full-time UG degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute and have passed Class 12 with minimum 60% marks. Annual family income should be up to ₹ 1,500,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than ₹250,000). Aptitude test is mandatory.
Rewards: Up to ₹2 lakh
Application: Online
Deadline: October 15
DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Programme
Aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students from underserved groups.
Eligibility: Girls and transgender students pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related fields who have got minimum 60% marks in their previous semester exams. Female sportspersons between 13 and 25 years who have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last 2-3 years. For students, annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹400,000 and, for sportspersons, ₹500,000.
Rewards: ₹50,000 for STEM students and ₹125,000 for sportspersons
Application: Online
Deadline: Octber 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
