ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: September 28, 2024

Published - September 28, 2024 11:00 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Madhuvanti S Krishnan 10440

NSP Scholarships for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities

ADVERTISEMENT

An opportunity offered by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD).

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals with a disability of 40% or more (as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) and are pursuing a UG, PG or diploma course in a recognised institution. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakhs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: ₹3,000 (maintenance allowance), ₹2,000 (special allowance), plus benefits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/STCE1

Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme  print

An initiative by the Sitaram Jindal Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Open to students in Class 11 ad 12 or in an ITI, diploma, UG, or PG programme and have met the minimum percentage requirement in their previous qualifying exam.

Rewards: Up to ₹3,200 a month

Application: By post to: The Trustee, Sitaram Jindal Foundation, Jindal Nagar, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru - 560073

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/SJS2

Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary

An opportunity provided by Deakin University, Australia.

Eligibility: Open to graduate students who are Indian citizens, hold a valid Indian passport, live in India at the time of application and have an overall score of between 55 % and 74.99% in their UG degree.

Rewards: 20% reduction in tuition fees

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31, 2025

www.b4s.in/edge/DIPB4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US