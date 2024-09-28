Scholarships: September 28, 2024

NSP Scholarships for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities

An opportunity offered by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD).

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals with a disability of 40% or more (as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) and are pursuing a UG, PG or diploma course in a recognised institution. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹3,000 (maintenance allowance), ₹2,000 (special allowance), plus benefits.

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/STCE1

Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme print

An initiative by the Sitaram Jindal Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to students in Class 11 ad 12 or in an ITI, diploma, UG, or PG programme and have met the minimum percentage requirement in their previous qualifying exam.

Rewards: Up to ₹3,200 a month

Application: By post to: The Trustee, Sitaram Jindal Foundation, Jindal Nagar, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru - 560073

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/SJS2

Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary

An opportunity provided by Deakin University, Australia.

Eligibility: Open to graduate students who are Indian citizens, hold a valid Indian passport, live in India at the time of application and have an overall score of between 55 % and 74.99% in their UG degree.

Rewards: 20% reduction in tuition fees

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31, 2025

www.b4s.in/edge/DIPB4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

