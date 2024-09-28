Scholarships: September 28, 2024

NSP Scholarships for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities
An opportunity offered by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD).
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals with a disability of 40% or more (as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) and are pursuing a UG, PG or diploma course in a recognised institution. Annual family income must not exceed ₹8 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹3,000 (maintenance allowance), ₹2,000 (special allowance), plus benefits.
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme print
An initiative by the Sitaram Jindal Foundation.
Eligibility: Open to students in Class 11 ad 12 or in an ITI, diploma, UG, or PG programme and have met the minimum percentage requirement in their previous qualifying exam.
Rewards: Up to ₹3,200 a month
Application: By post to: The Trustee, Sitaram Jindal Foundation, Jindal Nagar, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru - 560073
Deadline: Round the year
Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary
An opportunity provided by Deakin University, Australia.
Eligibility: Open to graduate students who are Indian citizens, hold a valid Indian passport, live in India at the time of application and have an overall score of between 55 % and 74.99% in their UG degree.
Rewards: 20% reduction in tuition fees
Application: Online
Deadline: January 31, 2025
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
Published - September 28, 2024 11:00 pm IST