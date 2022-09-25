Scholarships: September 24, 2022

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme

Ericsson aims to support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently in the second year of Engineering (IT/CS) or MBA programmes at reputed colleges in India; must have scored at least 6.5 GPA or equivalent in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: November 7

b4s.in/edge/EEGS13

SBI Asha Scholarship Programme

SBI Foundation aims to support students continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who are currently enrolled in school (Classes 6 to 12), and have scored minimum 75% in the previous academic year. Annual family income must be less than ₹3 lakh.

Rewards: ₹15,000

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/SBIFS1

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

LIC HFL aims to support students from low-income and crisis-ridden families.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students currently studying in Class 11 or the first year of graduation and post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2022-23), and have scored more than 60% in their previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3,60,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/LHVT3

