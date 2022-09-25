Education

Scholarships: September 24, 2022

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme

Ericsson aims to support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society. 

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently in the second year of Engineering (IT/CS) or MBA programmes at reputed colleges in India; must have scored at least 6.5 GPA or equivalent in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: November 7

b4s.in/edge/EEGS13

SBI Asha Scholarship Programme

SBI Foundation aims to support students continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who are currently enrolled in school (Classes 6 to 12), and have scored minimum 75% in the previous academic year. Annual family income must be less than ₹3 lakh.

Rewards: ₹15,000

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/SBIFS1

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

LIC HFL aims to support students from low-income and crisis-ridden families.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students currently studying in Class 11 or the first year of graduation and post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2022-23), and have scored more than 60% in their previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3,60,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/LHVT3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
education
The Hindu Education Plus
university
universities and colleges
higher education
students
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2022 12:10:38 am | https://www.thehindu.com/education/scholarships-september-24-2022/article65909844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY