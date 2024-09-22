GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships: September 21, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - September 22, 2024 11:00 am IST

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship

An initiative of Dr. Reddy’s Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to female students from India who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board, have a strong academic record and are willing to pursue a B.Tech. in Natural/Pure Sciences, M.B.B.S., or B.Sc. programme in a specified institution.

Rewards: ₹80,000 per annum for three years

Application: Online

Deadline: October 30

www.b4s.in/edge/RFTS4

NSP Pre-Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities 

An initiative of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals in Class 9 or 10, in a recognised school with a disability of over 40% certified by the competent authority. Annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakhs.

Rewards: Maintenance allowance of up to ₹1,000, disability allowance of up to ₹4,000, and a book grant

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/PMFS1

NSP Post-Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

An initiative of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens studying from Class 11 to a PG programme in a recognised institution and a disability of at least 40% as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Annual family income must be less than ₹2.5 lakhs.

Rewards: Maintenance allowance up to ₹1,600, disability allowance of up to ₹4,000, plus benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/PMSD1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

