Scholarships: September 2, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

September 02, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship

Schaeffler India seeks to to recognise and reward those who are developing unique sustainable solutions that have the potential to positively impact society at scale in India.

Eligibility: Applicants should be residents of India in the 18-35 age group (as on September 1, 2023). They should be residents of India. Early-stage start-ups or NGOs with functioning prototypes can participate.

Rewards: Grants worth ₹10 lakhs, exclusive mentorship at CIIE.CO, IIM Ahmedabad and networking opportunities.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 10

www.b4s.in/edge/SIA2

Inlaks Fine Arts Awards

Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation aims to help emerging young artists develop their creative talent. 

Eligibility: Open to Indian passport-holders or applicants currently residing in India born on or after January 1, 1993. Candidates must be recent graduates/postgraduates or final-year students from a leading Indian institute for visual arts.

Reward: ₹3 lakhs per annum

Application: Via email to gladys@inlaksfoundation.org 

Deadline: October 3

www.b4s.in/edge/IFAA4 

Swami Dayanand Education Foundation Merit-cum-Means Scholarship

An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation to provide financial assistance to students.

Eligibility: Open to applicants pursuing professional courses including Engineering, Medical, Architecture, and other UG courses in government or private institutes in India and have secured a minimum of CGPA 7.5 or 75% or above marks in Class 12. Annual income should be less than ₹6 lakhs.

Reward: Up to ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: October 30

www.b4s.in/edge/SDM9

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

