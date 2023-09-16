Scholarships: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance and education support services to students to ensure continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Open to students in school (from Class 1) onwards and those in undergraduate studies (professional and general courses). Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the previous class. Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakhs from all sources.

Reward: Up to ₹ 60,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/ABCC5

GSK Scholars Programme

Aims to support meritorious students who are facing financial constraints.

Eligibility: First-year MBBS students from government colleges in India with at least 65% marks in Class 12. Annual family income must be below ₹6 lakhs from all sources.

Reward: Up to ₹1 lakh per year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 10

www.b4s.in/edge/GSKP3

Inlaks Theatre Awards

The Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation aims to provide financial assistance to students of theatre arts.

Eligibility: Indian passport holders currently living in India (born on or after January 1, 1988) who are recent graduates or post graduates from an Indian institute for Thearte Arts. Applicants should not be in receipt of a similar award or scholarship.

Rewards: ₹15,000 per month

Application: Email info@inlaksfoundation.org

Deadline: October 5

www.b4s.in/edge/ITA1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com