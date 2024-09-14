Scholarships: September 14, 2024

NICE Foundation’s National Scholarship Exam
An annual exam conducted by the NICE Foundation.
Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 5 to Class 12 or those in a diploma and degree programme (regardless of field of study or year).
Rewards: Up to ₹25,000 and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: September 30
Big Dream Scholarship
An opportunity offered by StockGro.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who are enrolled in or have accepted an offer for a UG or PG degree at a UGC-accredited college in India.
Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies
An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals below 30 years in the first year of a PG programme at a recognised Indian institution and an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹15,000 a month
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com