Scholarships: September 14, 2024

Published - September 14, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

NICE Foundation’s National Scholarship Exam

An annual exam conducted by the NICE Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 5 to Class 12 or those in a diploma and degree programme (regardless of field of study or year).

Rewards: Up to ₹25,000 and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NITE21

Big Dream Scholarship

An opportunity offered by StockGro.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who are enrolled in or have accepted an offer for a UG or PG degree at a UGC-accredited college in India.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/BDSG1

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies

An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals below 30 years in the first year of a PG programme at a recognised Indian institution and an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹15,000 a month

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NSPG2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

