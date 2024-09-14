GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: September 14, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - September 14, 2024 05:00 pm IST

NICE Foundation’s National Scholarship Exam

An annual exam conducted by the NICE Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to school students from Class 5 to Class 12 or those in a diploma and degree programme (regardless of field of study or year).

Rewards: Up to ₹25,000 and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NITE21

Big Dream Scholarship

An opportunity offered by StockGro.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who are enrolled in or have accepted an offer for a UG or PG degree at a UGC-accredited college in India.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/BDSG1

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies

An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals below 30 years in the first year of a PG programme at a recognised Indian institution and an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹15,000 a month

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NSPG2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Published - September 14, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / students / careers / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.