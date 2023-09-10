Scholarships: September 10, 2023

September 10, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST

Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme

An opportunity offered by the Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation to students pursuing technical or professional courses at UG or PG to provide financial assistance to needy and meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open for students who have been admitted to central/state government-recognised institutions/universities in Engineering, Medicine, MBA/PGDM, Architecture, CA, CFA, LLB, and Journalism and Mass Communication course. They must have secured at least 90% marks in Class 12 exam and been admitted to their course through a competitive written test. Applicants’ annual family income must be less than ₹3,50,000.

Reward: Tuition fee up to ₹75,000 per annum

Application: Through post to: Education Department, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, 80-A, Avtar Marg, Sant Nirankari Colony, Delhi - 110009

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NRSS6

India Fellow Social Leadership Programme

The India Fellow invites applications for the India Fellow Social Leadership Programme from young professionals from various walks of life, willing to work with communities and find their leadership potential to make a difference.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who are between 20 to 30 years of age. Applicants must be graduates in any discipline or about to complete their graduation in any field, by the fellowship start date. They must be ready for an 18-month full-time commitment, and be prepared to be placed in any part of the country and in any thematic area.

Reward: A monthly stipend of up to ₹ 22,000 and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: November 15

www.b4s.in/edge/IFSL1

Foundation For Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses

The scholarship programme is offered by the Foundation For Excellence to deserving students from financially challenged backgrounds.

Eligibility: Open for first-year students who are starting their studies in B.E./B.Tech./Integrated five-year dual-degree/M.Tech./MBBSB.Pharm./LLB programmes. Applicants must have passed their higher secondary/pre-university/intermediate/CBSE/ISC or equivalent board qualifying exam after 2020 and have an annual gross income of less than ₹ 3 lakh.

Reward: Financial assistance

Application: Online

Deadline: December31

www.b4s.in/edge/FFES5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com