Scholarships: September 1, 2024

Rolls-Royce Wings4Her Scholarship for Women Engineering Students
An initiative from Rolls-Royce India.
Eligibility: Girls from India enrolled in an Engineering degree (in the first, second or third year) in an AICTE-approved institution and have scored more than 60% in their Class 10 and 12 board exams. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakhs per annum.
Rewards: ₹35,000 plus exclusive mentorship sessions, webinars and workshops from experts at Rolls-Royce India.
Application: Online
Deadline: September 5
Aspire Scholarship Programme
A CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust.
Eligibility: Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at specified institutions. Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakhs.
Rewards: Scholarship based on the actual fee structure.
Application: Online
Deadline: September 10
Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Scholarship
An initiative by Infosys Foundation.
Eligibility: Girls who are Indian citizens and in the first year of a four-year STEM course (including engineering and medicine) and NIRF-accredited institutions. Annual family income should not be more than ₹ 8 lakhs.
Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per annum.
Application: Online
Deadline: September 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com