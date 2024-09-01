Scholarships: September 1, 2024

Rolls-Royce Wings4Her Scholarship for Women Engineering Students

An initiative from Rolls-Royce India.

Eligibility: Girls from India enrolled in an Engineering degree (in the first, second or third year) in an AICTE-approved institution and have scored more than 60% in their Class 10 and 12 board exams. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹35,000 plus exclusive mentorship sessions, webinars and workshops from experts at Rolls-Royce India.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 5

www.b4s.in/edge/UNSC3

Aspire Scholarship Programme

A CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust.

Eligibility: Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at specified institutions. Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Scholarship based on the actual fee structure.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 10

www.b4s.in/edge/ASPI2

Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Scholarship

An initiative by Infosys Foundation.

Eligibility: Girls who are Indian citizens and in the first year of a four-year STEM course (including engineering and medicine) and NIRF-accredited institutions. Annual family income should not be more than ₹ 8 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per annum.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/ISTS2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com