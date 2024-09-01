GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: September 1, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - September 01, 2024 11:25 am IST

Rolls-Royce Wings4Her Scholarship for Women Engineering Students

An initiative from Rolls-Royce India.

Eligibility: Girls from India enrolled in an Engineering degree (in the first, second or third year) in an AICTE-approved institution and have scored more than 60% in their Class 10 and 12 board exams. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹35,000 plus exclusive mentorship sessions, webinars and workshops from experts at Rolls-Royce India.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 5

www.b4s.in/edge/UNSC3 

Aspire Scholarship Programme

A CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust.

Eligibility: Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at specified institutions. Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Scholarship based on the actual fee structure.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 10

www.b4s.in/edge/ASPI2  

Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Scholarship

An initiative by Infosys Foundation.

Eligibility: Girls who are Indian citizens and in the first year of a four-year STEM course (including engineering and medicine) and NIRF-accredited institutions. Annual family income should not be more than ₹ 8 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per annum.

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/ISTS2 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / university / universities and colleges / higher education / students / careers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.