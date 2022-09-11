Scholarships: Sept 11, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

September 11, 2022 01:39 IST

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship

BSES Yamuna Power Limited’s (BYPL) scholarship supports the higher education of meritorious students from society’s underprivileged sections.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students residing in Delhi only and studying in the final-year of the undergraduate programme (any stream) in a government institute in Delhi. They must have secured more than 55% marks in their last examination. Annual family income must not exceed ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/BYPL2

Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship

Schaeffler India’s scholarship supports engineering students from economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu students, who have scored more than 60% in Class 12 (Science) in the academic year 2021-22. They must be enrolled in the first year of the Engineering programme at any recognised college in India. Annual family income should be less than ₹5 lakh.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹75,000 per year for the complete duration of the engineering program

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

b4s.in/edge/SIHE12

Saksham Scholarship Programme for Drivers’ Children

Mahindra Finance’s scholarship supports children of drivers (all light motor and small commercial vehicles).

Eligibility: Applicants’ children must be currently studying (Class 1 to PG) in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Students from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more marks in the previous final examination. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹4 lakh.

Prizes and rewards: Scholarship ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for 1 year

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

b4s.in/edge/SKSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

