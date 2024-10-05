GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships - October 5, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - October 05, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Education Plus Team

Unimoni Student Star Scholarship 2024

An initiative by Unimoni to help Indian students pursue higher education abroad.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens currently pursuing studies abroad with a valid offer letter from the university and have scored minimum 60% in their Class 12, diploma, or graduation from a CBSE, ICSE, UGC-recognised, state or central government institution.

Rewards: Up to ₹5,00,000 and other prizes

Deadline: March 31, 2025

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/USSH1

National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students (NFST)

An opportunity offered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India

Eligibility: Open to Indian Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who are enrolled in full-time, regular M.Phil or Ph.D. programmes at Ministry-approved institutions with a minimum of 55% marks at PG level. Annual family income must be less than ₹6,00,000.Rewards: up to ₹35,000 along with an annual contingency grant up to ₹25,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹35,000 along with an annual contingency grant up to ₹25,000

Deadline: October 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/NFTS2

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme

An initiative from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and implemented by the AICTE.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals from a specially-abled category, with a benchmark disability of not less than 40% who are in the first or second year (through lateral entry) of a degree/diploma programme in an AICTE-approved institution. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ASDA1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

