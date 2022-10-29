Scholarships: October 29, 2022

L’Oréal L.E.A.D.

Eligibility: Applicants must be studying in the final or second/third year of a diploma, undergraduation or postgraduation programme, at any recognised college or university, within India. Applicants must be within the age group of 18-30 years.

Rewards: Opportunity to participate in an elaborate online upskilling webinar, which will be conducted by L’Oreal India’s management professionals. A two-month, free-of-cost unlimited access to 33 courses on Coursera. Exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from industry experts at L’Oréal India.

Application: Online

Deadline: November 02

b4s.in/edge/LEAD1

Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship

Eligibility: Open to students across India who are getting admission into B.E./ B.Tech courses at any of the IITs in 2022-23. Applicants must have cleared/ be awaiting their Class 12 exam and scored more than 75% marks in the board exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹8 lakh from all sources. Only candidates from 2022-2023 batch are eligible.

Rewards: ₹42,500 per year for four years

Application: Online

Deadline: November 11

b4s.in/edge/RCSP5

Saksham Scholarship Programme for Drivers’ Children

Mahindra Finance invites applications from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (LMVs and small commercial vehicles) who have a valid driving licence.

Eligibility: Students from Class 1 to postgraduation level in the States mentioned. Students in Class 9 upwards must have scored 60% or more in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹4,00,000.

Rewards: Scholarship ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/SKSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com