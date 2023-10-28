Scholarships: October 28, 2023

NSP Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students
An initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.
Eligibility: Students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, who have passed Class 12 examination with a minimum of 60% marks and secured admission to a recognised college or university in India to pursue a full-time UG or PG degree. Annual income should be less than ₹8 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: Full tuition fee and other allowances
Application: Online
Deadline: December 31
L’Oréal BOOST
L’Oréal India invites applications from students for the L’Oréal BOOST scholarship.
Eligibility: Students in the final or pre-final year of ITI, diploma, vocational course, UG or PG proammes at a recognised college or university in India. Annual family income must be less than ₹8 lakh (from all sources).
Rewards: Opportunity to participate in online upskilling webinars; a three-month free access to 34 courses on Coursera; exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions from leading professionals at L’Oréal India.
Application: Online
Deadline: December 15
Kotak Life Insurance Scholarship Programme
An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students in the Commerce stream.
Eligibility: Open for students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra who passed Class 12 in 2022-23 and scored more than 65% in Class 10 and 12 and are enrolled in the first-year of B.Com. at any of the specified colleges (list in link below). Annual family income must be ₹3.6 lakhs or less.
Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year
Application: Online
Deadline: December 17
