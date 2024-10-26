Scholarships - October 26, 2024

Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to help deserving students

Eligibility: Open to students currently enrolled in any year of a BDS or MDS course in a recognised institute with at least 65% marks in Class 12 for BDS scholarship or above 60% overall in BDS for MDS scholarship. Annual family income should not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: ₹75,000

Deadline: October 31

Application: Online

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/CKISSP3

SDEF Smt. Shyam Lata Garg India Scholarships

An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to help students

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Students enrolled in undergraduate programmes (professional and others) in recognised institutions who have secured at least 80% (CBSE) or 70% or above (other boards) in Class 12 or a CGPA of at least 8.0 (students in second year). Annual family income should not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: Varying amounts

Deadline: December 31, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/SDEFSL1

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship

An initiative of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to help meritorious students

Eligibility: Open to Indian students residing in Delhi who are in the final-year of an undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi and have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination. Annual family income should not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Varying amounts

Deadline: November 11

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/BYPL5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.