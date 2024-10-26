Scholarships - October 26, 2024

Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship
ADVERTISEMENT
An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to help deserving students
Eligibility: Open to students currently enrolled in any year of a BDS or MDS course in a recognised institute with at least 65% marks in Class 12 for BDS scholarship or above 60% overall in BDS for MDS scholarship. Annual family income should not be more than ₹8 lakhs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rewards: ₹75,000
Deadline: October 31
Application: Online
ADVERTISEMENT
SDEF Smt. Shyam Lata Garg India Scholarships
An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to help students
ADVERTISEMENT
Eligibility: Students enrolled in undergraduate programmes (professional and others) in recognised institutions who have secured at least 80% (CBSE) or 70% or above (other boards) in Class 12 or a CGPA of at least 8.0 (students in second year). Annual family income should not be more than ₹8 lakhs.
Rewards: Varying amounts
Deadline: December 31, 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
Application: Online
BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship
An initiative of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to help meritorious students
Eligibility: Open to Indian students residing in Delhi who are in the final-year of an undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi and have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination. Annual family income should not be more than ₹6 lakhs.
Rewards: Varying amounts
Deadline: November 11
Application: Online
Courtesy: buddy4study.com