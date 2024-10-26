GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships - October 26, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - October 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Education Plus Team

Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship

An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to help deserving students

Eligibility: Open to students currently enrolled in any year of a BDS or MDS course in a recognised institute with at least 65% marks in Class 12 for BDS scholarship or above 60% overall in BDS for MDS scholarship. Annual family income should not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹75,000

Deadline: October 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/CKISSP3

SDEF Smt. Shyam Lata Garg India Scholarships

An initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) to help students

Eligibility: Students enrolled in undergraduate programmes (professional and others) in recognised institutions who have secured at least 80% (CBSE) or 70% or above (other boards) in Class 12 or a CGPA of at least 8.0 (students in second year). Annual family income should not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: Varying amounts

Deadline: December 31, 2024

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/SDEFSL1

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship

An initiative of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to help meritorious students

Eligibility: Open to Indian students residing in Delhi who are in the final-year of an undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi and have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination. Annual family income should not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: Varying amounts

Deadline: November 11

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/BYPL5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Published - October 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / education / students / universities and colleges / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.