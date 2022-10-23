Scholarships: October 22, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

LIC HFL aims to support students continue their higher education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students currently studying in postgraduation programmes (in the academic year 2022-23) and have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3,60,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/LHVP2

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections to pursue professional graduation courses.

Eligibility: Girl students who have secured admission to first-year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited). Professional courses include Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, and so on. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board exam. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1.5 lakhs per year (Note: Renewal will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/KKGS12

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing students from underprivileged backgrounds continue and complete their education.

Eligibility: Indian students in Classes 11 and 12 or in undergraduate (general and professional) courses Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11 or 12, pursuing undergraduate, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses. Candidates preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution. Applicants must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for students undergoing coaching) in the previous class or board exams (Note: There are no minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities). Annual family incomeshould be below ₹6 lakhs (for Students with Disabilities, it should be below ₹8 lakhs), from all sources. Special consideration will be given to girls and those undergoing any kind of crisis (loss of a parent/s, terminal illness in family and so on.).

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/HTPF12

Courtesy: buddy4study.com