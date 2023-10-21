HamberMenu
Scholarships: October 21, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

October 21, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

NSP Pre-Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

An initiative the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Government of India.

Eligibility: A regular, full-time student of Class 9 or 10 in a recognised school (Central or State); more than 40% disability certified by a competent authority. Annual family income should be less than ₹250,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Maintenance allowance and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/PMSS1 

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship

An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to help underprivileged students pursue their higher education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals in Delhi who are in the final-year of their UG programme (any stream) in a government institute in Delhi and have secured more than 55% marks in their last exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹600,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹30,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/BYPL4 

SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for School Students

SBI Foundation aims to help meritorious students from low-income families continue their education

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Classes 6 to 12 who have scored minimum 75% in the previous academic year. Annual family income must be less than ₹300,000 from all sources.

Rewards: ₹ 10,000 for one year

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/SBIFS6 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

