Scholarships: October 21, 2023

NSP Pre-Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
An initiative the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Government of India.
Eligibility: A regular, full-time student of Class 9 or 10 in a recognised school (Central or State); more than 40% disability certified by a competent authority. Annual family income should be less than ₹250,000 from all sources.
Rewards: Maintenance allowance and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: November 30
BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship
An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to help underprivileged students pursue their higher education.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals in Delhi who are in the final-year of their UG programme (any stream) in a government institute in Delhi and have secured more than 55% marks in their last exam. Annual family income must be less than ₹600,000 from all sources.
Rewards: Up to ₹30,000
Application: Online
Deadline: November 30
SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for School Students
SBI Foundation aims to help meritorious students from low-income families continue their education
Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Classes 6 to 12 who have scored minimum 75% in the previous academic year. Annual family income must be less than ₹300,000 from all sources.
Rewards: ₹ 10,000 for one year
Application: Online
Deadline: November 30
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
