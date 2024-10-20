GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships - October 20, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Updated - October 20, 2024 11:51 am IST

Education Plus Team

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme

HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals studying in school (Classes 1-12), or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) course and have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55%. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs. Preference will be given to those who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years that puts them at risk of dropping out.

Rewards: Upto ₹75,000

Deadline: October 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/HDFC54

Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship

Haleon India aims to to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students.

Eligibility: Open to students who have scored minimum 60% in Higher Secondary and are pursuing their first year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from government and government-funded colleges only. Annual family income must not be more than ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹105,000 per year

Deadline: October 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/SSPPS4

SBIF Asha Scholarship

An initiative of the SBI Foundation to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families.

Eligibility: Open to students from Classes 6 to 12 and UG and PG students from the top 100 NIRF institutions, UG students from IITs, and students pursuing MBA/PGDM courses from IIMs. who have scored minimum 75% in the previous academic year. Annual family income must be upto ₹3 lakhs for school students and up to ₹6 lakhs for others.

Rewards: ₹15,000 for school students; ₹50,000 for UG students; ₹70,000 for PG students; up to ₹2 lakhs for UG students from IITs, and up to ₹7.5 lakhs for MBA students from IIMs.

Deadline: October 31

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/SBIFS7

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Published - October 20, 2024 11:48 am IST

