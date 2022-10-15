Scholarships: October 15, 2022

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme
Ericsson’s scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society.
Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the second year of an Engineering (IT/CS) or MBA programme at reputed colleges in India, with at least 6.5 GPA or equivalent, in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹6 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹75,000 per year
Application: Online
Deadline: November 07
Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to deserving and meritorious individuals, who may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.
Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 board and want to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, or four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.
Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education.
Application: Online
Deadline: December 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com