Scholarships: October 15, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

October 15, 2022 13:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Ericsson’s scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society. 

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the second year of an Engineering (IT/CS) or MBA programme at reputed colleges in India, with at least 6.5 GPA or equivalent, in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: November 07

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

b4s.in/edge/EEGS13

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to deserving and meritorious individuals, who may lack the resources to pursue their dreams. 

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 board and want to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, or four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KISF6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu Education Plus
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app