Scholarships: October 15, 2022

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Ericsson’s scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the second year of an Engineering (IT/CS) or MBA programme at reputed colleges in India, with at least 6.5 GPA or equivalent, in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: November 07

b4s.in/edge/EEGS13

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to deserving and meritorious individuals, who may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 board and want to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, or four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KISF6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com