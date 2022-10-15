Scholarships: October 15, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Information on financial aid for students

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme

Ericsson’s scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the second year of an Engineering (IT/CS) or MBA programme at reputed colleges in India, with at least 6.5 GPA or equivalent, in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: November 07

b4s.in/edge/EEGS13

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to deserving and meritorious individuals, who may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 board and want to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, or four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KISF6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com