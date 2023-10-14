HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: October 14, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

October 14, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship

Aims to support the education of meritorious and needy students

Eligibility: Open to students domiciled in Nagpur, Pune, Chennai, or Bengaluru and pursuing Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science and Analytics courses and have secured at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 exam. Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹ 50,000 per year for three years

Application: Online

Deadline: October 22

www.b4s.in/edge/INFO1

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited to provide financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Indian students in Classes 11 or 12, or doing graduation, diploma and polytechnic courses at recognised institutions and have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. Annual family income from all sources must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs

Rewards: Up to 80% of tuition fees or between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 12,000 (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TCPS23 

INSPIRE Scholarship For Higher Education (SHE)

An initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, to provide financial help to students who wish to pursue courses in Basic and Natural Science.

Eligibility: Applicants who are not more than 22 years on the date of application; were in the top 1% of their class in the Class 12 exam or secured a rank within the top 10,000 in the JEE (Main) or NEET exam and have secured admission in a recognised college or university in India to pursue a full-time UG or PG degree in a Science or Technology discipline.

Rewards: ₹ 5,000 per month and a mentorship grant of ₹ 20,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: November 9

www.b4s.in/edge/INSP1 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / students / careers / higher education / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.