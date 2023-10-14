Scholarships: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Infocepts Innovate for Impact Scholarship

Aims to support the education of meritorious and needy students

Eligibility: Open to students domiciled in Nagpur, Pune, Chennai, or Bengaluru and pursuing Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science and Analytics courses and have secured at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 exam. Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹ 50,000 per year for three years

Application: Online

Deadline: October 22

www.b4s.in/edge/INFO1

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Tata Capital Limited to provide financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

Eligibility: Indian students in Classes 11 or 12, or doing graduation, diploma and polytechnic courses at recognised institutions and have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. Annual family income from all sources must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs

Rewards: Up to 80% of tuition fees or between ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 12,000 (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 15

www.b4s.in/edge/TCPS23

INSPIRE Scholarship For Higher Education (SHE)

An initiative of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, to provide financial help to students who wish to pursue courses in Basic and Natural Science.

Eligibility: Applicants who are not more than 22 years on the date of application; were in the top 1% of their class in the Class 12 exam or secured a rank within the top 10,000 in the JEE (Main) or NEET exam and have secured admission in a recognised college or university in India to pursue a full-time UG or PG degree in a Science or Technology discipline.

Rewards: ₹ 5,000 per month and a mentorship grant of ₹ 20,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: November 9

www.b4s.in/edge/INSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com