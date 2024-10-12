ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships - October 12, 2024

Published - October 12, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Education Plus Team

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Offered by Kotak Education Foundation, a CSR initiative from Kotak Mahindra Group Companies

Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of professional graduation degrees in Engineering, Medicine, Law, Design, Architecture and so on in accredited institutes and have scored 75% or more in Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be less than ₹600,000.

Rewards: ₹1.5 lakh per year (renewal at discretion of the foundation)

Last date: October 31, 2024

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/KKGS3

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship

An initiative of the Dr. Reddy’s Foundation (NGO)

Eligibility: Open to Indian female students who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with a strong academic record and are willing to pursue a B.Tech. in Natural/Pure Sciences, M.B.B.S., or B.Sc. degree programme in one of the specified institutions across India.

Rewards: ₹80,000 per annum for three years

Deadline: October 20, 2024

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/RFTS4

Louis Dreyfus Agri-Scholars Programme

An initiative of Louis Dreyfus Company India Pvt. Ltd.

Eligibility: Open to students who have secured at least 60% in Classes 10 and 12 and are in the first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions. Combined annual family income should be less than ₹800,000.

Rewards: Upto ₹50,000

Deadline: October 31, 2024

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/DASPL1

Courtesy:buddy4study.com

