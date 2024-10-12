GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships - October 12, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - October 12, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Education Plus Team

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Offered by Kotak Education Foundation, a CSR initiative from Kotak Mahindra Group Companies

Eligibility: Open to meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of professional graduation degrees in Engineering, Medicine, Law, Design, Architecture and so on in accredited institutes and have scored 75% or more in Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be less than ₹600,000.

Rewards: ₹1.5 lakh per year (renewal at discretion of the foundation)

Last date: October 31, 2024

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/KKGS3

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship

An initiative of the Dr. Reddy’s Foundation (NGO)

Eligibility: Open to Indian female students who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with a strong academic record and are willing to pursue a B.Tech. in Natural/Pure Sciences, M.B.B.S., or B.Sc. degree programme in one of the specified institutions across India.

Rewards: ₹80,000 per annum for three years

Deadline: October 20, 2024

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/RFTS4

Louis Dreyfus Agri-Scholars Programme

An initiative of Louis Dreyfus Company India Pvt. Ltd.

Eligibility: Open to students who have secured at least 60% in Classes 10 and 12 and are in the first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions. Combined annual family income should be less than ₹800,000.

Rewards: Upto ₹50,000

Deadline: October 31, 2024

Application: Online

www.b4s.in/edge/DASPL1

Courtesy:buddy4study.com

Published - October 12, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / education / higher education / universities and colleges / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.