Scholarships: October 1, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

October 01, 2022 14:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Merck India aims to encourage talented students from financially weaker sections and help them lay a foundation for a secure future. 

Eligibility: Students who have successfully passed Class 10 (SSC) with minimum 80% marks in 2022 and currently residing and studying in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Bengaluru. Family income must be less than or equal to ₹20,000 per month

Rewards: ₹35,000 per year till graduation

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

b4s.in/edge/MERCK7

L’Oréal India For Young Women In Science Scholarships

L’Oréal India aims to encourage and empower young women pursue their education and careers in Science.

Eligibility: Girls who have passed Class 12 with 85% in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2021-22) with an annual family income of less than ₹6 Lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹2,50,000 in instalments, towards tuition fees and academic expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: October 16

b4s.in/edge/LIS1

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship

HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious students from underprivileged sections.

Eligibility: Students who are Indian nationals and in school (Class 1 to 12) or pursuing diploma, undergraduate or post graduate (professional or non-professional) courses. They must have passed the previous qualifying exam with at least 55% and annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to bear the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/HEC12

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu Education Plus
education
university
universities and colleges
careers
students
higher education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app