Scholarships: October 1, 2022

Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship Programme

Merck India aims to encourage talented students from financially weaker sections and help them lay a foundation for a secure future.

Eligibility: Students who have successfully passed Class 10 (SSC) with minimum 80% marks in 2022 and currently residing and studying in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Bengaluru. Family income must be less than or equal to ₹20,000 per month

Rewards: ₹35,000 per year till graduation

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

L’Oréal India For Young Women In Science Scholarships

L’Oréal India aims to encourage and empower young women pursue their education and careers in Science.

Eligibility: Girls who have passed Class 12 with 85% in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2021-22) with an annual family income of less than ₹6 Lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹2,50,000 in instalments, towards tuition fees and academic expenses

Application: Online

Deadline: October 16

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship

HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious students from underprivileged sections.

Eligibility: Students who are Indian nationals and in school (Class 1 to 12) or pursuing diploma, undergraduate or post graduate (professional or non-professional) courses. They must have passed the previous qualifying exam with at least 55% and annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to bear the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

