Scholarships: Oct 08, 2022

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Birla Capital Foundation’s scholarship is meant for those students who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have lost their parent(s) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are in Classes 1 to 12 or in undergraduate (general and professional) courses. Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.

Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship up to ₹60,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: November 10

b4s.in/edge/ABCC3

GSK Scholars Programme

This scholarship aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students who are studying Medicine in government colleges in India

Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12. Annual family income must be below ₹6 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/GSKP2

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers youngsters an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: For Individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities such as teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years; have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2-3 years; must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking or within 100 in the state ranking. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com