Scholarships: Oct 08, 2022

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students
Aditya Birla Capital Foundation’s scholarship is meant for those students who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have lost their parent(s) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are in Classes 1 to 12 or in undergraduate (general and professional) courses. Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.
Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship up to ₹60,000
Application: Online
Deadline: November 10
GSK Scholars Programme
This scholarship aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students who are studying Medicine in government colleges in India
Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12. Annual family income must be below ₹6 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per year
Application: Online
Deadline: October 15
Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers youngsters an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.
Eligibility: For Individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities such as teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years; have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2-3 years; must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking or within 100 in the state ranking. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.
Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years
Application: Online
Deadline: December 31
