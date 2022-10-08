Scholarships: Oct 08, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students

Aditya Birla Capital Foundation’s scholarship is meant for those students who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have lost their parent(s) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are in Classes 1 to 12 or in undergraduate (general and professional) courses. Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.

Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship up to ₹60,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 10

b4s.in/edge/ABCC3

GSK Scholars Programme

This scholarship aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students who are studying Medicine in government colleges in India

Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12. Annual family income must be below ₹6 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per year

Application: Online

Deadline: October 15

b4s.in/edge/GSKP2

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. offers youngsters an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: For Individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities such as teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them. For sportspersons, applicants must be between nine and 20 years; have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2-3 years; must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking or within 100 in the state ranking. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to three years

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com