Scholarships: November 9, 2024

GSK Scholars Programme

Aims to support deserving students from economically underserved backgrounds.

Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be below ₹600,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹100,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: November 18

www.b4s.in/edge/GSKP4

KVB Scholarship Programme

An initiative from Karur Vysya Bank.

Eligibility: Open to first-year UG students in Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts and Science, Banking-related financial courses, and emerging fields such as AI and Machine Learning who are enrolled in in government or government-aided colleges and are residents of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana and have secured at least 60% in their previous class. Annual family income should not exceed ₹600,000.

Rewards: ₹100,000 lakh per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: November 28

www.b4s.in/edge/KVBSP1

Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme

An initiative of the Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to students admitted in a government-recognised institution through a competitive written test and have secured at least 90% or above in Class 12 board exam. Annual family income should be less than ₹ 350,000.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000 per annum

Application: Through post at: Education Department, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, 80-A, Avtar Marg, Sant Nirankari Colony, Delhi - 110009 Phone Number: (+91 11) 47660380/47660200

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/NRSS1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

