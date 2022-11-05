Scholarships: November 5, 2022

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Birla Capital Foundation aims to support students who have suffered loss of parent/s during COVID-19.

Eligibility: Indian students, who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19 and are studying in school (Classes 1 to 12) or in college (UG General and professional courses). Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.

Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship up to ₹60,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: November 10

b4s.in/edge/ABCC3

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, the Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year of undergraduate professional courses (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, and so on) from NAAC/NIRF accredited institutes. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board exam. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1.5 lakh* per year (Renewal every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/KKGS12

Courtesy: buddy4study.com