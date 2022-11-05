Scholarships: November 5, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Aditya Birla Capital COVID Scholarship for School Students

Aditya Birla Capital Foundation aims to support students who have suffered loss of parent/s during COVID-19.

Eligibility: Indian students, who have lost their parent(s) due to COVID-19 and are studying in school (Classes 1 to 12) or in college (UG General and professional courses). Applicants should be enrolled and continuing their education.

Rewards: Fixed one-time scholarship up to ₹60,000

Application: Online

Deadline: November 10

b4s.in/edge/ABCC3

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, the Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year of undergraduate professional courses (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, and so on) from NAAC/NIRF accredited institutes. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board exam. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1.5 lakh* per year (Renewal every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/KKGS12

Courtesy: buddy4study.com