Scholarships: November 4, 2023

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies

An initiative of the University Grants Commission, Government of India.

Eligibility: Students who have got admission to the first year of a postgraduate programme in a recognised institution in India and are below 30 years on the date of admission. Annual family income should be less than ₹2.5 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹15,000 monthly for 10 months.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NSPG1

ONGC Foundation Scholarship Scheme

An opportunity offered by the ONGC Foundation to support students.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who have got at least 60% in Class 12 for Engineering or MBBS programmes or 60% in graduation for PG in Geology/ Geophysics or an MBA programme. Annual family income should be less than ₹2 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹48,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/ONGC8

KARM Fellowship

An opportunity offered by KARM Trust to helps girl students connect with mentors, career counsellors and experts.

Eligibility: Open for girls studying in Class 12 and willing to pursue an undergraduate course in a college of Delhi University. Annual family income below ₹5 lakhs. Basic proficiency in English and use of technology required.

Rewards: College, exam fees and other benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: December 1

www.b4s.in/edge/KARM1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

