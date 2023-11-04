Scholarships: November 4, 2023

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies
An initiative of the University Grants Commission, Government of India.
Eligibility: Students who have got admission to the first year of a postgraduate programme in a recognised institution in India and are below 30 years on the date of admission. Annual family income should be less than ₹2.5 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹15,000 monthly for 10 months.
Application: Online
Deadline: December 31
ONGC Foundation Scholarship Scheme
An opportunity offered by the ONGC Foundation to support students.
Eligibility: Open to candidates who have got at least 60% in Class 12 for Engineering or MBBS programmes or 60% in graduation for PG in Geology/ Geophysics or an MBA programme. Annual family income should be less than ₹2 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹48,000 per annum
Application: Online
Deadline: November 30
KARM Fellowship
An opportunity offered by KARM Trust to helps girl students connect with mentors, career counsellors and experts.
Eligibility: Open for girls studying in Class 12 and willing to pursue an undergraduate course in a college of Delhi University. Annual family income below ₹5 lakhs. Basic proficiency in English and use of technology required.
Rewards: College, exam fees and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: December 1
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
COMMents
SHARE