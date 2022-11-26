Scholarships: November 26, 2022

November 26, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Credit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and M.A. (Economics) Students

Buddy4Study invites applications from qualified candidates to bridge the gap between the cost of the programme fees and their ability to pay.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in MBA or M.A. (Economics) programmes at one of the designated institutions. They must have scored at least 60% or above in Class 12 or graduation and demonstrate significant financial need, defined as family income less than or equal to ₹5 lakhs per annum (subject to verification)

Rewards: Up to 80% of total fees or a fixed sum of up to ₹2 lakhs, whichever is lesser

Application: Online

Deadline: December 24

b4s.in/edge/CSE4

Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Programme

Aims to motivate and help meritorious students from financially weak families pursue engineering and medical studies.

Eligibility: Open to students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR who have successfully passed Class 10 or Class 12 exam with a minimum of 85% marks and are pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10 or first-year Engineering or MBBS programme. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹50,000 per year

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/YUUS1

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections pursue professional graduation courses.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year graduation programmes in professional courses (Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, and so on) from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited). Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be ₹3.2 lakhs or less from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1.5 lakh per year (Note: renewal will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Deadline: November 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/KKGS12