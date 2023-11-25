Scholarships: November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

Infosys STEM Stars Scholarship

A programme launched by the Infosys Foundation to support economically disadvantaged girl students in India.

Eligibility: Girls enrolled in the first year of graduation in Engineering, MBBS and other STEM streams at NIRF-accredited institutions and must have secured a cumulative grade point average of 7.0 or higher and pass in all their subjects for the year. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹8 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/ISTS1

Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships

Aims to enable India’s future leaders to think green and digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students who are resident Indian citizens enrolled in the first-year full-time regular PG programmes in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Maths and Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable and New Energy, Material Science and Engineering, Life Science and have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE exam OR 7.5 or above in their UG CGPA (or percentage normalised to CGPA).

Rewards: Up to ₹6 lakh over the course duration

Application: Online

Deadline: December 17

www.b4s.in/edge/RFS9

Foundation For Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses

Financial aid offered to deserving students from financially challenged backgrounds.

Eligibility: Open for first-year students in B.E./ B.Tech./ Integrated five-year dual-degree/ M.Tech./ MBBS/ B.Pharm./ LLB programmes who have passed their Class 12 board exam after 2020. Annual family income should be less than ₹3 lakh.

Rewards: Financial assistance

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/edge/FFES5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com