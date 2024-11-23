Scholarships: November 23, 2024

Vidyadhan All India Degree Programme

An opportunity offered by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who have completed their Class 12 in 2024 and secured at least 70% or a 7+ CGPA. Annual family income should be less than ₹300,000.

Rewards: Between ₹40,000 and ₹55,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: November 25

www.b4s.in/edge/AIVP1

Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED Scheme

An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to students from De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes who wish to pursue coaching for competitive exams after Class 12; Annual family income must be ₹250,000 or less

Rewards: Up to ₹120,000 plus benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/FCDNT1

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship

A CSR initiative by DXC Technology

Eligibility: Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in STEM-related fields who have minimum 60% in the previous semester. Female athletes between 13 and 25 years who have represented the state or country at the state, national, international level in the last 2-3 years. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹400,000 for students and less than or equal to ₹500,000 for sportspersons.

Rewards: ₹50,000 (students); ₹125,000 (sportspersons)

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/DXCS4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

